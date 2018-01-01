Your trusted voting system

Security The security of your election is our number one priority. State of the art encryption, custom-made authentication methods, sealing process, IP tracking and our unique deployment of a personal database for each election allow us to guaranty the integrity of each election.

Secrecy The anonymity of voters is a fundamental principal of a democratic vote. Using both symmetric and asymmetric cryptography we guaranty full anonymity. Each ballot is encrypted before it is stored in the vote database which makes it impossible for anyone to link the opinion expressed with the voter.